Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,159,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 17.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $3.00 on Monday, hitting $315.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,017. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.36. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

