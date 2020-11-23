Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,182,000 after buying an additional 1,212,965 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,598,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,241,000 after purchasing an additional 892,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,769,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,779,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.34. 161,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,854. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

