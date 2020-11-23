Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 708,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after buying an additional 55,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 210,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,293,754. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.