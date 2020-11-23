Andra AP fonden Sells 39,100 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,900,000 after acquiring an additional 117,208 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.62. 68,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,627,798. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

