Andra AP fonden Sells 12,600 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded down $3.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.57. 45,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,553. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.29 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

