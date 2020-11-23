Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 184,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430,205. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

