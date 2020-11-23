Andra AP fonden Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 299,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,601. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.39.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

