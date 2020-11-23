Andra AP fonden Raises Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average of $154.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.72.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

