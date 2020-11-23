Andra AP fonden Raises Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $2.23 on Monday, reaching $64.62. 296,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,939,419. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $283,217.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $6,910,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,473,193 shares of company stock valued at $196,307,088.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

