Andra AP fonden Purchases 5,800 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,065,000 after purchasing an additional 138,360 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after purchasing an additional 762,921 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,261,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,166,000 after purchasing an additional 163,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,423. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

