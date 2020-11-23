Andra AP fonden Purchases 22,500 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.09% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

