Andra AP fonden Purchases 12,900 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Insiders have sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $1,909,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $168.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

