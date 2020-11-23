Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,435,158,000 after purchasing an additional 627,841 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $135,712,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Humana by 569.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 342,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,835,000 after acquiring an additional 291,414 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

NYSE:HUM traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $409.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,884. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.69 and its 200-day moving average is $404.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

