Andra AP fonden Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after buying an additional 1,139,353 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after buying an additional 900,744 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,982,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,812,000 after buying an additional 383,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.90.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

