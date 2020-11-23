Andra AP fonden Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.63. 24,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,050. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.97.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

