Andra AP fonden Has $13.62 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Prologis by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 463,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 156,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 44,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $99.97. 28,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

