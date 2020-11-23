Andra AP fonden Has $13.45 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up about 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $413.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $424.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.14.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

