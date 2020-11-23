Andra AP fonden Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.09% of FMC worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,623.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337,101 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FMC by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in FMC by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rowe raised their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.18.

NYSE:FMC traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.69. 4,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,900. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

