Andra AP fonden Has $11.94 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for approximately 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,630 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

CTXS traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $119.94. 25,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $249,452.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

