Andra AP fonden Has $10.41 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $270.58. 100,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

