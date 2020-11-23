Andra AP fonden Has $10.20 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,638. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $107.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $23,531,221. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.