Andra AP fonden Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,648,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

