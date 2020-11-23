Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,900 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.02. 43,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,053. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average of $129.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,991 shares of company stock worth $72,461,806. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

