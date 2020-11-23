Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 695,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after acquiring an additional 271,869 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 168,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,411. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

