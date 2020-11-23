Andra AP fonden Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.93. 7,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.88.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

