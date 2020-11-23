Andra AP fonden Buys 71,500 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.59. 97,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,102. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

