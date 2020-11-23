Andra AP fonden Buys 2,800 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $458.12. 43,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,472. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total value of $295,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,893.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

