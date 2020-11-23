Andra AP fonden Buys 105,600 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 98.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Corning by 10.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75,470 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.36. 47,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,611. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.