Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,119 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,359. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.42. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

