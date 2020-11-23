Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 48,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,249. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

