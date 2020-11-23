Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Clorox by 179.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Clorox by 18.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $201.94. The company had a trading volume of 40,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.26. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,381 shares of company stock worth $9,893,347 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

