Andra AP fonden Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after buying an additional 802,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after buying an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 84.2% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.39 on Monday, reaching $196.06. 284,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,958,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,028 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,521. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

