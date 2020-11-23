Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,475,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,201 shares of company stock worth $4,650,494 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,788. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $356.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.