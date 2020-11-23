Andra AP fonden Acquires 62,200 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in eBay by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 48.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in eBay by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,593 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.37. 243,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,550,689. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

