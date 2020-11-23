Andra AP fonden Acquires 2,900 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $460,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $446.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.14 and a 200 day moving average of $407.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.13.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

