Analyzing Ur-Energy (URG) and Its Peers

Ur-Energy (NYSE: URG) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ur-Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ur-Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy -32.77% -19.14% -9.04% Ur-Energy Competitors -26.71% -11.30% -0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ur-Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ur-Energy Competitors 741 2847 2656 96 2.33

Ur-Energy presently has a consensus target price of $0.90, suggesting a potential upside of 96.34%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 37.30%. Given Ur-Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ur-Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ur-Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $32.26 million -$8.42 million -9.17 Ur-Energy Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 40.79

Ur-Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ur-Energy competitors beat Ur-Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

