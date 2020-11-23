Analyzing Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) & Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV)

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) and Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sector 5 has a beta of -3.27, meaning that its stock price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Socket Mobile and Sector 5, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Socket Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Sector 5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Socket Mobile and Sector 5’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Socket Mobile $19.25 million 0.96 $290,000.00 N/A N/A Sector 5 $390,000.00 5.56 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Socket Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Sector 5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Socket Mobile and Sector 5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Socket Mobile -4.26% -5.39% -3.68% Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Socket Mobile beats Sector 5 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to application developers to enable them to provide their users with its advanced barcode scanning features. The company's cordless data capture devices include DuraScan 700 and 730 series linear barcode scanners; D740, D750, D760, and D790 universal barcode scanners that reads all common 1D, stacked, 2D, and postal codes; SocketScan 700 series barcode scanners, which include S700, S730, and S740 barcode scanners; and SocketScan 800 series cordless barcode scanners, including S800, a 1D linear imaging scanner, and S840 and S860 2D scanner that are attachable to smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices with detachable clip or DuraCase. It also provides D600 contactless RFID/ Near Field Communications reader writer that can read and write various types of electronic SmartTags or transfer data with near field communication; and S500 token exchanger to facilitate the transfer of electronic tokens. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and online resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Sector 5

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.