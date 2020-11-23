Analyzing Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) & Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV)

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) and Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Rexnord alerts:

This table compares Rexnord and Seychelle Environmental Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexnord $2.07 billion 2.19 $180.10 million $2.01 18.75 Seychelle Environmental Technologies $3.09 million 0.47 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rexnord and Seychelle Environmental Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexnord 0 3 4 0 2.57 Seychelle Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rexnord currently has a consensus target price of $36.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.02%. Given Rexnord’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rexnord is more favorable than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Rexnord and Seychelle Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexnord 8.42% 17.52% 6.92% Seychelle Environmental Technologies -6.16% -5.61% -4.49%

Volatility and Risk

Rexnord has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Rexnord shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rexnord beats Seychelle Environmental Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. It also provides aerospace components for use in door systems, engine accessories and controls, engine mounts, flight control systems, gearboxes, landing gears, and rotor pitch controls. The company offers valve, distribution and drainage, and site work products; water conservation and finish plumbing products; and commercial electric hand dryers. It sells products through distribution partners, independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, industry-specific distributors, and sales agencies to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end market, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, Addax, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Cambridge, Link-Belt, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Centa, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, Green Turtle, World Dryer, JUST, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, Zurn One, and Zurn One Systems names. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Seychelle Environmental Technologies

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. designs, assembles, and distributes absorption micron filters for portable filter devices worldwide. Its products include flip-top and pull top bottles, canteens, water pitchers, pure water pumps, stainless steel bottles, in-line filters, pure water bags, pure water pouches, and pure water straws, as well as Pump N' Pure. The company sells its products to individuals, dealers, distributors, multilevel marketing companies and missionaries, non-governmental organizations, and emergency relief organizations. It also sells its products as a private label supplier. The company was formerly known as Royal Net, Inc. and changed its name to Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. in January 1998. Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.