Analyzing Materion (NYSE:MTRN) & Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ)

Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ) and Materion (NYSE:MTRN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Stamford Industrial Group has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materion has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.5% of Materion shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Stamford Industrial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Materion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stamford Industrial Group and Materion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamford Industrial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Materion 0 0 2 0 3.00

Materion has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. Given Materion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Materion is more favorable than Stamford Industrial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stamford Industrial Group and Materion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Materion $1.19 billion 1.03 $50.66 million $3.19 18.86

Materion has higher revenue and earnings than Stamford Industrial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stamford Industrial Group and Materion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A Materion 2.22% 7.29% 4.62%

Summary

Materion beats Stamford Industrial Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stamford Industrial Group

Stamford Industrial Group, Inc. manufactures steel counterweights and structural weldments. The company sells its products primarily in the United States to original equipment manufacturers of certain construction and industrial related equipment. Its products include aerial work platforms, cranes, elevators and material handling equipment. Stamford Industrial Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides copper and nickel products in plate, rod, bar, tube, strip, wire product forms, as well as other customized shapes; thick precision strip products; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium composites, ceramics, and engineered clad and plated metal systems, as well as aluminum silicon carbide metal matrix. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious and non-precious metals, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wires. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. It distributes its products through company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company has a strategic collaboration with Kairos Power to develop and supply materials for advanced reactor technology. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

