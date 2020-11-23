Analyzing Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coloplast A/S and Alpha Pro Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 3 2 1 0 1.67 Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Alpha Pro Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 11.81 $585.21 million $0.30 50.37 Alpha Pro Tech $46.67 million 3.68 $3.00 million $0.23 55.04

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Pro Tech. Coloplast A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Alpha Pro Tech 23.65% 45.69% 36.95%

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Alpha Pro Tech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. In addition, it provides wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in HumlebÃ¦k, Denmark.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as house wrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, hoods, and frocks, as well as face masks and face shields. The company provides its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; pharmaceutical markets; and building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

