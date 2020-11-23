Analog Devices (ADI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $134.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $140.38.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.48.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

