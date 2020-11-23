Amon (AMN) Trading Down 21.9% This Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $16,289.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00080191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00382287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.21 or 0.03163108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029247 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,239,660 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.