American Woodmark (AMWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $98.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.43. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.