American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Insiders have sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

