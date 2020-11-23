AMATEN Price Down 54.4% Over Last 7 Days (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $828,356.66 and approximately $8,361.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMATEN token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMATEN has traded 54.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00164156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.01002876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00192137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002056 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 104,960% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00096529 BTC.

AMATEN Token Profile

AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 tokens. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

