Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $13.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,723.24. 12,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,133. The company has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,617.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,511.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

