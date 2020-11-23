Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,733.52. 24,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,282. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,622.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,514.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,818.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

