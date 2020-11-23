Alliance Global Partners Boosts Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target to $24.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price target upped by Alliance Global Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OOMA. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.28 on Friday. Ooma has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $364.67 million, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 284.9% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 968,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 717,221 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,888,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 188,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

