Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Sells $5,578,630.82 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 34,786 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $5,578,630.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,703,398.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $154.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

