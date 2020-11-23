Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO) Shares Gap Down to $1.53

Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.35. Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 36,185,309 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00.

Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) Company Profile (LON:UFO)

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and iron deposits. Its flagship project is the Donovan 2 project, which covers an area of 750 hectares located to the southeast of Zacatecas City.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.